Justin and Hailey Bieber Go Glam for Surprise Meeting With French President Emmanuel Macron

By Lindsay Weinberg
E! Online
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Justin Bieber Defends Wife Hailey Bieber From Paparazzi. Hailey and Justin Bieber are taking a romantic tour of Paris, and it appears a little lesson in politics is on the itinerary. The "Peaches" singer shared a photo of himself and his wife of two years posing next to the...

CelebritiesBillboard

Justin Bieber Calls Wife Hailey the 'Sqishiest Most Lovable Human' in New Vacation Pics

Wherever these two are in the world, Justin Bieber will always be with the "sqishiest most lovable human," his wife Hailey. The couple recently visited French president Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron during their glamorous vacation to Paris. But in their latest snapshots from their romantic getaway to Greece, the Biebers ditched the formal attire and stuck to some colorful casual wear. Justin stepped out in a Drewhouse rainbow tie-dye hoodie one day and a printed white collared shirt with red shorts and white Vans canvas Sk8-Hi sneakers the next. Meanwhile, Hailey popped out in a hot-pink long-sleeve ruched minidress with white Nike Air Force 1s before slipping into a baby blue dress.
CelebritiesElle

Hailey Bieber Went Casual in a Lavender Mini Skirt, Then Formal in a Pink Sequin Dress During Paris Trip

Hailey Bieber wore more than just the nude, ab-baring LaQuan Smith cutout dress when she and Justin Bieber met the French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris yesterday. The model was photographed in two additional monochrome looks while out in the French capital. Hailey started her day in lavender, pairing a Raf Simons knit top with a slit The Attico mini skirt and Chanel loafers. She carried a Bottega Veneta bag.
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Justin And Hailey Bieber Share Pictures Of Their Greece Trip

The Bieber’s shared pictures with fans as they stay at five star hotel ‘Calio’ in the ‘Blue & You’ suite which costs £1,000 per-night. The suite is equipped with a private marble pool, outdoor double bed, swim-up bar, and natural rock shower during their vacation to Greece. Model Hailey, has...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Hailey Bieber Was Homeschooled

Justin Bieber proposed to his wife, Hailey Bieber, in July 2018, but she had to make a quick call to her parents first, according to Insider. She reportedly told them at the time, "This is the time I need you to stop me from doing something crazy if you think this is a bad idea," per the fourth episode of Justin's "Seasons" YouTube docuseries. Hailey said she knew she wanted the marriage, but wanted to run it by her parents. She was thinking they would tell her to "relax or take a breath," but they did completely the opposite and said, "Honestly, we think that this is meant to be for you, and we know that this is what you want, so we trust you." Even though Hailey and Justin knew each other for years, going over a significant life decision with your parents seems like a normal thing to do.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Hailey Bieber stuns in a purple mini skirt in sweet selfie with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber serves up style inspiration on Instagram every week, even when it’s in her story, and we love it. The model and Justin Bieber’s wife kicked off the week with a selfie she shared in her Instastory that showed her and Justin Bieber hanging out together and playfully sticking out their tongues. Hailey was styled up per usual, giving her usual fashionista vibes in a light purple knit crop top and a purple mini skirt.
Celebritiesberksmontnews.com

The Kid LAROI's surprise Justin Bieber DM

The Kid LAROI started working with Justin Bieber after the superstar slid into his DMs. The 17-year-old rapper - who has collaborated on 'Unstable' and 'Stay' with Bieber, 27 - admitted he has no idea how Justin first heard of him but was thrilled with the star reached out to him via Instagram.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber is all business in an oversized suit and trainers

Hailey Bieber's Guide to Skincare, Minimal Makeup, and Self-Care. Hailey Bieber's street-style reign is still going strong. The model was photographed out in Los Angeles this week wearing another look that highlighted her signature sporty-chic style. For the outing, Bieber wore a pastel-yellow, oversized blazer and matching tapered trousers by Magda Butrym, layered over a dainty knit bralette and paired with black-and-white leather high-top sneakers courtesy of Jordan Brand.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
StyleCaster

Let Hailey Bieber Show You How A Daytime Shimmer Eye Is Done

When you think of sparkly eye makeup, you might think of it reserved for nighttime affairs. But Hailey Bieber’s shimmer eyeshadow proves it works just as well for daytime in the right tones. The model took to Instagram to give us a peek inside “another day” in her life. That includes full, glowy glam with a light shimmery eye and low-key nude lips.
Hailey, IDjustjaredjr.com

Hailey & Justin Bieber Couple Up for Trip to The Dermatologist

Hailey and Justin Bieber are heading home after an appointment. The 24-year-old model and the 27-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer made their way out to their ride after an appointment with their dermatologist on Tuesday afternoon (July 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif. For their outing, Hailey showed off her fit...
MusicPosted by
Creative Bloq

Justin Bieber accused of copying Justice album art

From Kanye vs Walmart to Chanel vs Huawei, We've seen plenty of logo disputes over the years, and the latest character seeking justice is, er, Justice. The French electronic music duo has accused teeny-bopper Justin Bieber of stealing its logo – and we can see the similarity. The title treatment...
CelebritiesBillboard

The Kid Laroi Confirms 'Stay' Single With Justin Bieber

The Kid LAROi and Justin Bieber are at it again. The Australian sensation confirmed on Wednesday (June 30) that his rumored new single with JB, "Stay," is coming soon. And while "#StayIsComing" was as far as he went, Justin retweeted that message, along with a link to pre-save the track. At press time spokespeople for both men had not responded to requests for additional information about the release date, but earlier this week The Kid posted an Insta photo from a basketball game in which he's cheekily holding up a sign that reads: "Stay July 9?"
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

Hailey Bieber’s Jacquemus Cardigan Is Fresh Off The Runway

There’s a shared theme amongst the outfits of fashion girls and trendsetting models as of late. Despite the range of aesthetics and varying items of choice, the common thread is — please excuse the upcoming pun — that their tops are being held together by a single thread. Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa religiously use the one-button cardigan styling hack (it’s precisely what it sounds like), while both Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber are drawn to dramatic tops enclosed by singular hooks. Most recently, Bieber wore a Jacquemus cardigan that was fresh off the runway and it served as a prime representation of the revealing, celeb-obsessed look. The designer sweater is held together by a lone clasp that read Jacquemus in a delicate, golden script. It was first worn by Kendall Jenner — a fellow enthusiast of the curtain-top effect — only a week ago during the French brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 presentation.

