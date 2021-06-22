Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur, GA

Atlanta City Council approves funding for long-awaited improvements to DeKalb Avenue, Decatur Street

By Collin Kelley
Posted by 
Atlanta Intown
Atlanta Intown
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UAx1A_0abQy1ka00
One of the worst stretches of DeKalb Avenue is in front of Fox Bros. BBQ. (Courtesy Google)

The Atlanta City Council unanimously approved legislation at its Monday meeting to spend $5.4 million on long-awaited improvements to DeKalb Avenue and Decatur Street.

The council earmarked $5.4 million to increase safety along the busy corridor from Jackson Street to Ridgecrest Road, including removal of the reversible lane, the addition of a dedicated left turn lane, bike lanes along certain sections of the thoroughfare, and road resurfacing and sidewalk repairs.

Decatur/DeKalb is notorious for its potholes and frequent accidents due to the reversible lane. Residents who live in communities along the road as well as commuters have been begging the city for repairs and upgrades for years.

“The improvements coming to DeKalb Avenue are important to our administration’s plan for safer streets,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a statement after the council vote. “Making the road inclusive for drivers, bike riders and pedestrians will give all residents more secure ways to get around and ultimately make our City safer.”

The Atlanta Department of Transportation will oversee the construction. The safety improvement project is expected to begin later this summer.

In other action, the city council  also adopted legislation in anticipation of  funds being awarded to city from the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal relief package approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March.  The plan is one of the largest economic rescue packages in the nation’s history, which included providing $1.9 trillion in relief for state and local governments and hard-hit industries and communities to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other items approved Monday include:

• An ordinance to transfer $1 million from the city’s Fiscal Year 2021 General Fund to the Capital Finance Fund to fund street light installation and improvements to increase the city’s streetlight footprint with a focus on areas with high rates of traffic crashes and crime.

• An ordinance authorizing an encroachment agreement with the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame to grant the right to install the Walk of Fame in the public right-of-way along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

• An ordinance ratifying the mayor’s executive order to allow permitted outdoor gatherings of up to 19,999 people if the gatherings occur in compliance with the COVID-19 mitigation requirements set forth in the COVID-19 Special Events Permit Overlay.

• An ordinance to amend the City’s Code of Ordinances to repeal a provision that places a limit on the total number of bus shelters in the right-of-way.

• An ordinance ratifying the mayor’s executive order for the chief financial officer to allocate up to $3.5 million to contribute to funding efforts of the nonprofit and philanthropic communities to provide individual shelter options with supportive services for people experiencing homelessness and allocate up to $500,000 for the City’s Vaccine Equity Campaign to provide increased vaccination awareness and access.

The post Atlanta City Council approves funding for long-awaited improvements to DeKalb Avenue, Decatur Street appeared first on Atlanta Intown .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Atlanta Intown

Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
36
Followers
44
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta Intown covers Atlanta's most dynamic and influential neighborhoods including Morningside, Virginia-Highland, Ansley Park, Midtown, Inman Park, Candler Park, Druid Hills and more.

 https://atlantaintownpaper.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, GA
Atlanta, GA
Government
Decatur, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dekalb Avenue#Fox Bros#Bbq#Google#The Atlanta City Council#The City Council#Congress#General Fund#The Capital Finance Fund#The Walk Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

News Briefs: Neighborhood watch training; Decatur strategic plan; VaHi Summerfest set to return

The Atlanta Police Department plans to offer a neighborhood watch training. The event is set for July 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be held at APD’s public safety headquarters, 226 Peachtree Street SW. Current residents involved in neighborhood watch programs or those interested in forming one are encouraged to attend. Register here… The post News Briefs: Neighborhood watch training; Decatur strategic plan; VaHi Summerfest set to return appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Decatur, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Peachtree Road Race, Decatur fireworks on tap for 4th of July weekend

If you’re looking for 4th of July fireworks, you’ll have to head outside Atlanta to find them, but don’t fret – there’s still plenty to do around the metro this holiday weekend. Decatur Fireworks While the big fireworks displays usually held at Centennial Olympic Park and Lenox Square have been canceled again, the City of… The post Peachtree Road Race, Decatur fireworks on tap for 4th of July weekend appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Rediscovering Summerhill: Community is undergoing a dramatic renaissance after decades of being ignored

Intown’s first story about the redevelopment of Summerhill appeared on our website in September 2017 after the project got nearly $5 million in tax incentives from the city. Longtime residents of the neighborhood were – not surprisingly – wary of the intentions of development firm Carter and Georgia State University, which had just purchased the… The post Rediscovering Summerhill: Community is undergoing a dramatic renaissance after decades of being ignored appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

News Briefs: Mayor lifts outdoor event limit; MARTA partners for developments; GPB Classical debuts

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an executive order on Friday lifting a moratorium on the acceptance of applications for permits for outdoor events for up to 49,999 persons. Such events may only occur in accordance with the COVID-19 mitigation requirements outlined in the COVID-19 Special Events Permit Overlay—including the designation of a health coordinator responsible for reviewing… The post News Briefs: Mayor lifts outdoor event limit; MARTA partners for developments; GPB Classical debuts appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Major renovation of MARTA Five Points station set to begin

MARTA’s board of directors has approved the selection of architectural, urban planning and engineering firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) to lead the transformation of Five Points rail station in Downtown. SOM will oversee the deconstruction of the massive canopy in the center of Five Points Station, the design of the potential connection from Marietta… The post Major renovation of MARTA Five Points station set to begin appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Peachtree Shared Space study begins with expanded sidewalks between Baker and Ellis streets

The City of Atlanta Department of City Planning is launching a demonstration project for the Peachtree Shared Space Study today, June 22, encouraging walking, biking and transit as the primary modes of transportation, while allowing cars to drive through at slow speeds. Phase 1 of the demonstration project will be implemented on Peachtree Street between Baker… The post Peachtree Shared Space study begins with expanded sidewalks between Baker and Ellis streets appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Groundbreaking held for Echo Street West mixed-use project in English Avenue

Lincoln Property Company has started vertical construction on Echo Street West, a 19-acre mixed-use development in the English Avenue neighborhood. The project is located in an Opportunity Zone and will bring jobs, housing, retail and community amenities to the area. The first phase will comprise 300,000 square feet of office space, 50,000 square feet of… The post Groundbreaking held for Echo Street West mixed-use project in English Avenue appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Park Pride Legacy Grant awarded to Waterworks Park for playscape, amphitheater

A community partnership led by Friends of Waterworks Greenspace, Upper Westside Improvement District and the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management is bringing a new playscape and amphitheater to Waterworks Park at the corner of Northside Drive and 17th Street in West Midtown. Through a $100,000 legacy grant from nonprofit Park Pride, construction will begin in… The post Park Pride Legacy Grant awarded to Waterworks Park for playscape, amphitheater appeared first on Atlanta Intown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy