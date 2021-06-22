Candace Cameron Bure Has One Rule For Her Children’s Potential Partners

Candace Cameron Bure‘s kids are all grown up and dating! Her oldest son was even engaged for a short time. So, what’s the number one rule that Candace and her husband have for their kid’s significant others?

She admitted, “When it comes down to it, I just want (their significant others) to love Jesus the way I love Jesus. That’s all I really want. Is that too much to ask for? Yeah. It’s not too much.”

Candace Cameron Bure wants her children and their significant others to share her religious views

Candace and Valeri shared Natasha, 22, Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19. She once said that her children are very serious when dating and she actually wishes they would have a little more fun as a young adult!

Candace said, “I feel great about them dating in the sense that they have a good head on their shoulders. They’re all looking for good people to hang out with, or date, looking for a wife, looking for a husband and I’m proud of that. … I wish that they would date more in a sense!”

Lev was previously engaged to Taylor Hutchison for about eight months. However, Candace broke the news that they were no longer getting married. She revealed that it was a “mutual decision” and that no one was “heartbroken.” So, at least that is good news!

What do you think about Candace’s rule for her kid’s significant others?