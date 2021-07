Karthik Anantharaman, assistant professor in the Department of Bacteriology, and Thea Whitman, assistant professor in the Department of Soil Science, were recently selected to receive National Science Foundation CAREER awards. These are the NSF’s most prestigious awards in support of early-career faculty who have the potential to serve as academic role models in research and education and to lead advances in the mission of their department or organization. Details about their funded projects are below.