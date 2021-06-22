Cancel
Washington, IN

ND hires social studies teacher, instructional coaches

By Lindsay Owens Times Herald
Washington Times-Herald
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELNORA — North Daviess Community Schools hired a new social studies teacher as well as three instructional coaches. Trent Yentes will start his teaching career at North Daviess in the social studies department. Rosemary McCloskey will be the new k-12 director of instructional coaching while Julie Hancock will serve as the grades 7-12 instructional coach and Jennifer Wall will serve in the same position for grades k-6. The instructional positions will be paid for out of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief or ESSER funds.

www.washtimesherald.com
