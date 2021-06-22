ND hires social studies teacher, instructional coaches

ELNORA — North Daviess Community Schools hired a new social studies teacher as well as three instructional coaches. Trent Yentes will start his teaching career at North Daviess in the social studies department. Rosemary McCloskey will be the new k-12 director of instructional coaching while Julie Hancock will serve as the grades 7-12 instructional coach and Jennifer Wall will serve in the same position for grades k-6. The instructional positions will be paid for out of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief or ESSER funds.