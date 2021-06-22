Cancel
Sports

FOCUS ON-Sailing at the Tokyo Olympics

By Syndicated Content
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Focus on sailing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics:. THE ABSOLUTE BASICS * There are 10 events featuring four different classes of boats (skiffs, sailboards, dinghies and multihull craft). * The RS:X class are windsurfing competitions that fall under the banner of sailing. * Wind, waves and weather have a major influence on the outcome of competitions, with athletes required to make split-second judgements. * When sailing into the wind, boats use a zig-zag movement called tacking. * Boats navigate a triangular-shaped course, contending with the wind from three directions. They must pass marker buoys a specified number of times in a pre-determined order before heading for the finish line.

