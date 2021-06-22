Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 18:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Columbia; Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Greene; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Eastern Ulster; Southern Saratoga; Western Columbia; Western Dutchess; Western Rensselaer A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL BERKSHIRE...EASTERN ULSTER...DUTCHESS...COLUMBIA...EASTERN ALBANY EASTERN GREENE...SOUTH CENTRAL SARATOGA AND RENSSELAER COUNTIES At 934 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Colonie to near Catskill to Wallkill. Movement was east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Albany, Troy, Poughkeepsie, Kingston, East Greenbush, Cohoes, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie, New Paltz, Hudson, Catskill, Saugerties, Hoosick Falls, Rhinebeck, Chatham, Nassau, Delmar, Latham and Wallkill. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between exits 10 and 24. Interstate 87 between exits 18 and 7. Interstate 787 between exits 1 and 9.