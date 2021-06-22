4 Steps To Take To Get Your Florida Home Ready To Sell

Looking to sell your house this year? Now’s the time to do it. Find out the best day of the week to list your house in order to sell quickly for the best price. Did you know that the day of the week you list your home for sale can have an impact on how long it stays on the market and what it eventually sells for? It’s no secret that in 2021, the housing market is over-the-top competitive and houses are selling in days, not weeks, and Zillow took a look at what the best and worst days to list are. So, drumroll, please … Zillow’s new analysis says that homes listed on a Thursday sell faster on average and are more likely to sell above the list price than those listed on any other day of the week, all else being equal. The study also showed that Sunday is actually the worst day, with houses sitting on the market the longest — eight days longer than Thursdays — and homes listed on Saturday and Monday aren’t much better, they tend to sit on the market seven days longer than those listed on Thursdays.