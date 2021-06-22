Governor Ron DeSantis Bolsters Alzheimer’s and Dementia Funding in Florida to More Than $51 Million

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis highlighted a more than $12 million increase in Alzheimer’s and dementia funding, bringing the state’s total commitment to over $51 million for the 2021-2022 Fiscal Year, furthering his strong commitment to the advancement of research needed for this disease. Florida is the only state in the nation that has Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias listed as its own priority within a State Health Improvement Plan.