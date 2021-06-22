Cancel
Santa Monica, CA

Santa Monica Expected to Confirm Contract for New Interim City Manager

By Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Mirror
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer City Manager John Jalili expected assume interim post Friday. Santa Monica lawmakers are expected to approve a contract for a new Interim City Manager. On Tuesday evening, Santa Monica City Council will vote on an agreement that, if passed, will give the position of Interim City Manager to John Jalili. Under the contract, Jalili, who previously served as Santa Monica’s City Manager from 1984 to 1999, will be paid an hourly rate of $133.81, which equates to an annual salary of $278,332. According to a staff report, as a retired annuitant, as required by California law, Jalili will receive no additional benefits. Jalili has served as interim city manager for a handful of South Bay cities, including Hermosa Beach.

smmirror.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Bay#Confirm Contract#Santa Monica City Council#Interim City#My Council
