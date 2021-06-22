CFTC Commitments of Traders – Bets on Higher Crude Oil Price Increased Further as $70/bbl Level Breached

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has initially fallen a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday to reach towards the $71 level. The market has been a bit negative as of late, due to the United Arab Emirates suggesting that the production of crude oil should be at a much higher level, trying to take advantage of the perceived increasing demand. That being said, we are still very much in an uptrend and therefore I think that if we can break above the $72 level, we may go looking towards the highs again. On the other hand, we could drop towards the 50 day EMA, there may be buyers there as well.