CFTC Commitments of Traders – Bets on Higher Crude Oil Price Increased Further as $70/bbl Level Breached

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended June 15, NET LENGTH for crude oil futures jumped +13 457 contracts to 523 956 for the week. Speculative long position gained +7 013 contracts, while shorts fell -6 444 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil added +2 308 contracts to 23 395, while that for gasoline declined -5 109 contracts to 48 643. NET SHORT of natural gas futures rose +5 188 contracts to 107 696 during the week.

www.actionforex.com
