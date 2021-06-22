FOCUS ON-Sailing at the Tokyo Olympics

Softball was dropped for the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. After Tokyo, it has been dropped again for the 2024 Paris Games and is expected to return for 2028 in Los Angeles. The United States won the first three softball gold medals in 1996, 2000 and 2004 and has been waiting for this moment since it was upset by Japan 3-1 in the 2008 gold medal game. Australia’s team was among the first athletes to travel to the Olympics, arriving in Japan on June 1.