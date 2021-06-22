Cancel
Netflix Hires Allure Editor in Chief Michelle Lee as VP of Editorial and Publishing

By Todd Spangler
New Haven Register
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Lee, Allure’s top editor for the last five and a half years, is joining the Netflix marketing team in a newly created editorial and publishing role. Lee announced her jump to Netflix, where she will be global VP of editorial and publishing, in an Instagram post Monday; Netflix confirmed her hire. She will lead and oversee Netflix’s team focused on social media channels, podcasts and other initiatives, including the streamer’s Queue magazine.

