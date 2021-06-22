Wave Point Drops New Single “In The Moment” Off Forthcoming Album ‘Higher Dimension’ [LISTEN]
Formerly producing as half of Golf Clap, Detroit-based DJ and producer Bryan Jones further steps into his new production moniker as Wave Point with the release of his next single “In The Moment.” The quiet of quarantine spurred the launch this project, where Jones is the mastermind behind this new sound serving up slick, soulful grooves. Like most of ‘Higher Dimension’, the single “In The Moment” is a product of a virtual collaboration with musicians from around the world that contributed to the track’s funky bass guitar, live drums, and original vocals.www.youredm.com