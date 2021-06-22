Wave Point Drops New Single “In The Moment” Off Forthcoming Album ‘Higher Dimension’ [LISTEN]

Cooke’s new release sits in the Top 10 on the iTunes All Genre Chart. NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Buzzed about newcomer, Ashley Cooke, releases her highly anticipated new single “Already Drank That Beer,” available everywhere today. The fresh new song debuted this morning at No. 6 on the iTunes All Genre chart and No. 3 on the Country chart and is holding steady, marking Cooke’s third song debut in the Top 10 on the iTunes Charts. Written by Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon and Wendell Mobley, “Already Drank That Beer” tells the relatable story of a relationship caught in an on-again-off-again cycle. In the new track produced by Jimmy Robbins, Cooke brings listeners along as she battles with the decision of whether she goes back down the rabbit hole with her ex. Check out the music video here.