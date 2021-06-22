Cancel
Raw Women's Title Match Set For WWE Money In The Bank 2021

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair prepare to run it back at WWE Money in the Bank 2021. Following Rhea Ripley getting herself disqualified to save her Raw Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair at WWE Hell in a Cell 2021, a swift decision was made that there must be a rematch.

