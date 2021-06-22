Cancel
Rocco Baldelli pledges 'zero tolerance' on doctoring baseballs

Post-Bulletin
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the day Major League Baseball began cracking down on the use of foreign substances to doctor baseballs, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli pledged the organization would have a “zero tolerance policy” for anyone caught doing it. “We’ve told our guys there’s no excuses here and that we are not going...

