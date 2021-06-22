Rocco Baldelli pledges 'zero tolerance' on doctoring baseballs

Fresh off Wednesday’s loss to the Chicago Pale Hose, I sat down at the ol’ laptop trying to think of what to say... I was grumpy that the Twins just can’t seem to win. But then JA Happ went out on Thursday to pitch a great game through 7, and then Sano hit a bomba to start the late inning rally, Duffy followed that up with a 1-2-3 8th, even striking out certain-to-be-a-first-round-Hall-of-Famer Miguel Cabrera,and in the 9th, Rogers got a quick three outs to end the game, and I was once again filled with joyful hope. They break our hearts for a few days and then play like the team we expected to see. This whiplash is the story of 2021. And I’m a little bored writing about that story. Honestly, what can be said about the 2021 Twins that we haven’t talked about already?