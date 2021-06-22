Cancel
Sports

FOCUS ON-Golf at the Tokyo Olympics

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Focus on golf at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics:. * Golfers play four rounds of 18 holes each day over four days, with the player totalling the fewest combined strokes declared the winner. * In the event of a tie for any of the first three positions, a three-hole...

wsau.com
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
