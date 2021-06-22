Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Bogert Pool opened for the summer season

By Madison Atkinson ABC FOX Montana
KHQ Right Now
 18 days ago

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bogert Pool opened to the community for its summer season Monday. The pool offers youth swim lessons, lap swim time and, general recreation swims from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday - Friday. It costs $3 for children 3-18 to swim and $4 for adults. Bogert pool...

www.khq.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For The Summer#Lifeguards#The Borgert Pool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

3 more 'Cool Pools' ready to open as 2021 outdoor pool season begins June 26

NEW YORK - The start of the 2021 outdoor pool season in New York City begins June 26 with three of the city's pools unveiling facelifts. Van Cortlandt Pool in the Bronx, Bushwick Pool and Howard Pool in Brooklyn received the ‘Cool Pools’ treatment with bright new colors, art, umbrellas, cabana-style shade structures. Free poolside activities, including games, sports, arts and crafts, and fitness classes will be offered. The initiative has renovated a total of 16 pools since 2018.
Amarillo, TXabc7amarillo.com

Thompson Park pool opening delayed again

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Quality of life investment is taking longer to build in Amarillo, The city had hopes of opening a new pool at Thompson Park in late May, So what is contributing to the delays and when will people be able to beat the heat?. “I know it’s...
Belvidere, ILWIFR

William Grady Pool in Belvidere to open June 30

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) – A partnership between the Belvidere Park District and Belvidere Family YMCA will open the William Grady Pool on Wednesday, June 30, just in time for the July 4th holiday weekend. The agreement was necessitated when the Belvidere Park District’s previous pool management group informed the park...
Rexburg, IDkidnewsradio.com

Summer heat bringing crowds to pools

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- Spending all day at the pool is a summertime tradition. But with the heat, going to Rexburg Rapids for some relief may be a necessity. Maegan Scholes, the recreation facilities manager for the city of Rexburg, said the popular spot opened up a couple of days ahead of schedule.
Imperial, NEImperial Republican

Pool opens after short delay

There was a three and a half week delay in opening, but young and old alike can now enjoy the Imperial swimming pool. The pool opened for the summer June 23 after repairs were made to a leaking drainage pipe underneath. That meant tearing up the pool floor at the deep end, making the repairs, pouring new cement and repainting.
LifestylePopular Mechanics

The 8 Best Pool Covers to Buy This Summer

A pool cover is an essential accessory, whether you want something basic to throw over the top, or a solar cover that can heat up the water temperature by 10 degrees or more. The good news is that both are relatively inexpensive, with bare-bones options no pricer than a meal at the diner. Read on for our recommendations for the best summer pool covers on the market to suit all budgets, plus advice on what to look for while you shop.
Lifestylehngnews.com

Tips for a safer, more enjoyable Summer at the pool

(StatePoint) Pools are great for play, exercise and therapy. However, it is critical that while enjoying ourselves, we take appropriate safety precautions. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 275 children nationwide under the age of 5 drown in swimming pools annually, and more than 4,100 children receive medical treatment for pool-related accidents, the majority of which occur in backyard pools. Luckily, building codes and standards can help.
LifestylePosted by
Mission Local

Mission & Garfield Pool summer schedule out now!

It’s summer and the Mission has two pools: Garfield Park pool will reopen on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, and the Mission pool is already open. We’ve posted the hours below. The pools are open to everyone. Garfield Pool. 2021 Summer Season Schedule. July 13 to August 14. Will officially reopen...
Bristol, CTBristol Press

Page Park pool to open Saturday

BRISTOL – According to a Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services, the city’s recently renovated Page Park swimming pool at 651 King St. is open Saturday. The pool features a zero-depth entry ramp, said the parks department, and new water spray features, an updated mechanical system, new lights, redone locker rooms and a new lobby space. Among additional updates. Among some of its new additions, the release said a 30-foot mural that was designed and installed by area artist Stephanie Hongo can be found at the entrance of the facilities on a lower level facing Dewitt Page Park Road. A waterscape greets visitors at the pool’s front desk and locker rooms can be accessed from either side. Low level access, the release said, allows patrons to enter the pool deck from in the facility.
clarencebee.com

Be cognizant of pool safety this summer

For many, swimming is the perfect way to cool off on a hot summer day. Swimming with friends is refreshing, good exercise and downright enjoyment during the summer months. However, behind all the refreshing fun is the alarming fact that more than 3,500 people drown in the U.S. each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Drowning is also […]
Bristol, CTEyewitness News

Bristol pool opening today

BRISTOL,CT (WFSB)--The Pool is now open! Located at Page Park on 651 King Street. Outdoor pools will be open from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm with swim lessons available in the mornings. Daily swim fees will be in effect for Saturday. Residents will be asked to present proper ID to...
Decatur, GAtribuneledgernews.com

Carrie Matthews pool to open for summer, but timing uncertain

Jul. 4—A public swimming pool in a low-income area of Northwest Decatur that has remained closed this summer will reopen soon, city officials said, although details on when that will happen remain sketchy. A shortage of lifeguards prevented the pool from opening earlier, although Point Mallard Water Park in Southeast...
Home & GardenHouzz

25 Dreamy Pools to Inspire Summer Lounging

When the temperatures rise, picturing yourself poolside probably sounds pretty good. Whether you envision relaxing in a cabana on a tropical island or enjoying leafy views from a secluded plunge pool, take a look at the following 25 pool scenes. Each one provides plenty of design ideas and lots of alluring armchair travel appeal. Then let us know in the Comments which pool you’d like to lounge by this summer.
Basin, WYgreybullstandard.com

Basin pool is open

The Basin pool opened on Monday to the delight of many. The opening was planned for June. This week the pool is available for open swimming Monday-Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. and then again from 6 to 8 p.m. Lap and adult swim is 7 – 8 a.m. Swimming lessons will start on July 5, 8:30 – noon and then again, 5-8:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy