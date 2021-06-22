Bogert Pool opened for the summer season

BRISTOL – According to a Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services, the city’s recently renovated Page Park swimming pool at 651 King St. is open Saturday. The pool features a zero-depth entry ramp, said the parks department, and new water spray features, an updated mechanical system, new lights, redone locker rooms and a new lobby space. Among additional updates. Among some of its new additions, the release said a 30-foot mural that was designed and installed by area artist Stephanie Hongo can be found at the entrance of the facilities on a lower level facing Dewitt Page Park Road. A waterscape greets visitors at the pool’s front desk and locker rooms can be accessed from either side. Low level access, the release said, allows patrons to enter the pool deck from in the facility.