Military

Retired Marine ready to walk entire southern border to end veteran deportation

By Salvador Rivera
Fox 59
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The southern border is 1,954 miles long and Ramon Castro plans on walking every single one of them within 45 days. A week from today, Castro, a United States Marine Corps veteran and founder of the American Veterans Homefront Initiative, will set off on a journey to walk the length of the U.S.- Mexico Border as a way to “bring the needed awareness to seek immediate relief for deported American veterans who have served their country.”

Texas State
Deportation, Veteran, Mexico, Border Report, American, Avhi, Biden, U S Congress, The Marine Corps
Texas StatePosted by
KIII 3News

The latest efforts to prevent veterans from being deported

TEXAS, USA — Local Congressmen Vicente Gonzalez is hoping to finally get a law passed that will prevent veterans who have served in our military from being deported as long as they haven’t been convicted of a violent crime. Right now, Homeland Security and Veterans Affairs are working to identify...
Immigrationcbslocal.com

Southern Border Patrol Agents Apprehend 233 Migrants Within 3 Days On US Side

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Despite the Texas summer heat, migrants, including unaccompanied children continue to cross into the United States illegally. Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents encountered 233 migrants in two large groups this week. U.S. Customs and Border Protection shared details of the incident in a news...
Militarycharlestownbridge.com

CNO Admiral Gilday Visits USS Constitution, Naturalizes Sailors as US Citizens

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday visited USS Constitution to conduct a naturalization ceremony and engage with Sailors June 30. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services presented 10 citizenship candidates, two who currently serve on the USS Constitution, to the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts during a naturalization ceremony where CNO gave remarks.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden launches effort to bring back deported veterans

The Biden administration launched an initiative to find deported U.S. veterans and bring them and their families back to America "to ensure they are able to obtain VA benefits to which they may be entitled," the Departments of Homeland Security and Veteran Affairs announced Friday. Why it matters: Legal immigrants...
POTUSWashington Times

DHS to bring back veterans who were deported ‘unjustly’

Homeland Security announced Friday that it will launch a campaign to invite immigrants who’d served in the U.S. armed forces, but who ran afoul of the law and were deported, to come back into the country. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the program will apply to those ousted “unjustly.”. The move...
MilitaryHouston Chronicle

Hill & Ponton Add Retired US Marine Kerry Baker to its National Veteran Disability Claims Team

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. Hill & Ponton announced today the addition of Kerry Baker to the firm’s veteran disability claims team. Initially, a medically retired US Marine, Baker joins the national firm specializing in veterans and social security disability claims as a Senior VA practitioner. In the past thirty years, Hill & Ponton have handled more than 30,000 claims and recovered more than $300 million on behalf of its clients.
POTUSNPR

Harris Criticized For Not Visiting The Southern Border Sooner

Former President Donald Trump and Texas officials are preparing to tour the U.S. Mexico border this week. Trump's visit comes just days after Vice President Kamala Harris made her first official visit this past weekend. She stopped at several sites in El Paso, Texas, including a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center.
U.S. Politicswhbl.com

U.S. sending FBI, DHS law enforcement to Haiti -White House

(Reuters) – The United States will send federal law enforcement officers to Haiti as soon as possible to help after the assassination of its president, the White House said on Friday, saying strengthening Haitian capacity for law enforcement remains key U.S. priority. Officers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Taliban targeting Afghan pilots for assassination as US withdraws: report

The Taliban said that it has launched an effort to track down and assassinate Afghan Air Force pilots in what U.S. and Afghan officials believe is an attempt to dismantle the country’s military amid the Biden administration’s ongoing withdrawal of U.S. troops. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters on Friday...
MoviesWyoming Tribune Eagle

"Forever Purge" takes franchise to southern border

In 2013, budget horror production studio Blumhouse produced “The Purge,” a nasty, clever action/horror flick written and directed by James DeMonaco that posited the question: what if all crime was legal for one night? Centering on a wealthy family who attempt to wait out the Purge in their heavily secured home, the film made $89 million on a $3 million budget. Of course there would be more, and the sequels keep making more and more money at the box office.

