Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Why Steven Spielberg Teaming Up With Netflix Is A Surprise Turn

By Adam Holmes
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Streaming has shaken up the film industry a lot over the last decade, with the likes of Netflix, Hulu and more delivering their own original movies on top of the existing content they were already licensing from other sources. Few of these movies end up having theatrical runs, and the ones that do aren’t up on the big screen for that long. While director Steven Spielberg expressed concern a few years back about streaming services disrupting the ability to keep seeing movies on the big screen, the filmmaker has now partnered up with Netflix to bring cinematic content to the platform.

www.cinemablend.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Leonard Bernstein
Person
Paul Dano
Person
Kathleen Kennedy
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Hulu#Amblin Partners#Amblin Entertainment#Netflix Amblin#Universal Pictures#Paramount Pictures#Maestro#The West Side Story#Jurassic World Dominion#Indiana Jones 5#Fabelmans#Monsterverse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Indiana Jones
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Cincinnati, OHdownthedrive.com

The Five Best and Five Worst Steven Spielberg Movies

As Cincinnati’s own Steven Spielberg approaches his 75th birthday, I think it is time to take a look back at his best and worst pictures. Had a profound influence on my approach to driving and sandwiches. 2. 1941 (1979) Plenty of Robert Stack. 3. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
MoviesCollider

The Ending of Steven Spielberg’s ‘A.I.’ Is Still Devastating 20 Years Later

When A.I. Artificial Intelligence was released on June 29, 2001 (20 years ago today), director Steven Spielberg was hit with criticism about the way the film ended. Spielberg was at it again, they said, injecting schmaltz into a story that didn’t call for it. Eschewing a darker ending for a happier one. But the thing about those critics is that they were very wrong. The ending of A.I. is not schmaltzy or even that uplifting. It’s emotionally devastating and tremendously bleak.
MoviesUSC News

Steven Spielberg joins genocide survivors for Spotlight Friday

What happens when you invite Steven Spielberg to your employee event? Sometimes he shows up! That was the case on Friday, June 25 when USC’s Information Technology Services (ITS) hosted its monthly Spotlight Friday featuring USC Shoah Foundation. The award-winning producer, director, writer, and founder of the USC Shoah Foundation sent a video acknowledging and opening the event. Spielberg also provided information about the organization he founded in 1994 after having made the movie “Schindler’s List” about businessman Oskar Schindler protecting his Jewish factory workers from the Nazis.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

RIP Richard Donner: From Steven Spielberg to Mel Gibson, Hollywood Celebs Mourn the Loss of Legendary Filmmaker

The sudden news of filmmaker Richard Donner’s demise has shattered the whole Hollywood industry, following which heartfelt tributes are pouring in for the late star. The ace filmmaker was known for helming the original ‘Superman’ film, ‘Lethal Weapon’ film series and ‘The Goonies’. He had passed away on Monday at the age of 91. Director Steven Spielberg, who wrote the story for Donner’s ‘The Goonies’, remembered him in a statement to Variety. Richard Donner, Superman, Lethal Weapon’s Director Passes Away.
TV & VideosBusiness Insider

Why Netflix Is Still The Content King

After a weaker content slate than normal for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX), the streaming giant has an impressive lineup of original content coming in the second half of 2021 and highly anticipated show returns in 2022. The Netflix Analyst: Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Mitchelson upgrades shares of Netflix from Neutral to...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Steven Spielberg, 74, Cuddles With Wife Kate Capshaw, 67, On A Boat With 3 Of His 7 Kids In Cannes

The Spielbergs are in town for the Cannes Film Festival. See the photos. Steven Spielberg and wife Kate Capshaw enjoyed a day in the French Riviera with their children on July 7. The prolific filmmaker, 74, can be seen cozying up with his retired actress wife, 67, on a boat departing the luxury hotel Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Wednesday. The couple were joined by three of their seven children, Sasha, 31, Destry, 24, and Theo, 32. See the pics of the Spielbergs HERE!
Moviesmanofmany.com

Tom Hardy is Teaming Up with ‘The Raid’ Director For a Netflix Action Blockbuster

If you’ve never seen The Raid, then you’re in for a treat. The 2011 Indonesian action smash is one of the most heart-racing, blood-pumping films ever made, spawning a high-octane sequel and thrusting director Gareth Evans into the spotlight. Now, the famed filmmaker is teaming up with Hollywood royalty Tom Hardy for a massive Netflix blockbuster.
Indianapolis, INWTHR

Consumer Catch-up: Spielberg signs Nexflix deal

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The attached video is from a previous report. Here's today's Consumer Catch-up. The country's eviction moratorium is being extended by another month. This is expected to be the last extension. The CDC issued a statement saying keeping people in their homes is a key step in helping...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A.I. Artificial Intelligence’ Turns 20: Haley Joel Osment Reflects On “Epic Scale” of Spielberg Movie and Legacy of Kubrick

The actor summons memories from the sci-fi drama that challenged him to play an android, required scuba certification for underwater scenes, and involved being sprayed with latex every morning to make his skin look robotic. Share this article on Facebook. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email.
MoviesPosted by
Daily Herald

Spielberg's Amblin to make several films a year for Netflix

NEW YORK -- Steven Spielberg, a filmmaker synonymous with big-screen enchantment, has set a new deal with Netflix in which his production company, Amblin Partners, will make multiple feature films per year for the streaming giant. The partnership, one long courted by Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer, is a...
TV & VideosWTKR

Act 3 Podcast: Spielberg and Netflix Make a Historic Deal and Pixar's "Luca"

Steven and Chandler have often joked about having a lost episode of the podcast. But this week, that joke turns into a reality. With an 11th hour realization that the podcast file for this week's show is corrupt the Act 3 boys have to pull together and figure out a plan to deliver all the film and television news and antics that help everyone get through those Monday blues.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Amblin Extends Pay-TV Deal With Showtime Through 2024 – Talesbuzz

Showtime Networks Inc. and Amblin Partners have renewed their exclusive output agreement for the latter’s theatrical films. While Universal releases Amblin’s titles theatrically, those movies won’t be going to Peacock in 2022 like the rest of Uni’s slate after four months in theaters. Amblin Partners films released through December 31,...
MoviesDecider

‘No Sudden Move’ Ends With A Surprise Cameo From a Steven Soderbergh Favorite

Warning: This article contains major No Sudden Move spoilers. Seriously, save this one to read until after you’ve seen the movie!. No Sudden Move—a new period crime drama from director Steven Soderbergh that opened in theaters and on HBO Max today—has a very impressive cast. Don Cheadle and Benicio del Toro star as small-time criminals; David Harbour and Amy Seimetz star as the middle-class family who get caught up in their scheme; Ray Liotta, Brendan Fraser, and Bill Duke star as various mob bosses in the city; and Jon Hamm stars as the detective battling organized crime.

Comments / 0

Community Policy