Why Steven Spielberg Teaming Up With Netflix Is A Surprise Turn

Streaming has shaken up the film industry a lot over the last decade, with the likes of Netflix, Hulu and more delivering their own original movies on top of the existing content they were already licensing from other sources. Few of these movies end up having theatrical runs, and the ones that do aren’t up on the big screen for that long. While director Steven Spielberg expressed concern a few years back about streaming services disrupting the ability to keep seeing movies on the big screen, the filmmaker has now partnered up with Netflix to bring cinematic content to the platform.