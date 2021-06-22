Cancel
Health Services

Will Sutton: Hospitals should keep patients safe. They can’t do that with unvaccinated employees.

By WILL SUTTON
NOLA.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s tough staying healthy and safe during the pandemic. It’s hard to manage, though, if you don’t have the information you need. We hadn’t been hearing from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission because it’s not a health agency. But what they think is important now. The EEOC has made it clear that employers, not employees, get to decide what’s required in the workplace. Of course, most good employers take into consideration company culture, and employee and customer concerns. Then there are state legislators.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Why can't local patients get local care?

Just because your office has a cash register doesn’t mean you’re like every other business. Some enterprises are simply too critical to the community for financials to be their prime consideration. We’d put hospitals and certain health specialists in that category. That’s why we’re troubled by reports like the story...
Vancouver, WAPosted by
KGW

Hospital emergency departments working overtime to keep up with patients

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Hospital emergency departments in Oregon have been overloaded with patients since spring and hit a high point last week. At PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center, it's slowly starting to improve, but emergency rooms are still busy. "We’re still quite crowded in the hospital and my understanding is...
Health Servicesncsl.org

SCOTUS to Decide Hospital Stay Medicare Reimbursement Case

The issue in Becerra v. Empire Health Foundation is whether the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) can, for calculating the disproportionate share of hospital payment, include in the Medicare fraction all of a hospital’s patient days of individuals who qualify for Medicare Part A benefits, regardless of whether Medicare actually paid the hospital for those particular days.
Health Servicesmariposagazette.com

Don’t conflate hospital issues

I have recently heard from two of my fellow pickleball players, and from a letter to the editor two weeks ago, that the hospital has poor management so we shouldn’t give them any more money. The letter even suggested we sell the hospital to a for-profit corporation. The three ladies who voiced those opinions are missing the point.
KidsAMA

What doctors wish parents knew about keeping unvaccinated kids safe

Now that children 12 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, it means many people will be able to move through the world with a little more freedom than before. But for parents with kids 11 and younger, returning to a sense of normalcy might be more limited as they are left wondering which activities they can safely do together when not everyone in the family is vaccinated against COVID-19.
Public HealthNewton Daily News

Keeping employees safe in the workplace

The COVID-19 pandemic has taught the world many things, including the need to prioritize public health. Protecting those you rely on ensures they’ll be there when you need assistance. Business owners must prioritize the health and safety of their employees. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that...
Clallam County, WASequim Gazette

Health officers: Unvaccinated should keep wearing mask

Although most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, unvaccinated and high-risk residents still are urged to continue to wear face masks in indoor spaces with other people. While Jefferson County’s masking mandate has been rescinded, the state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah’s order regarding unvaccinated residents to wear masks in indoor spaces, businesses and workplaces remains in effect across the state.
Health ServicesGovernment Technology

Health Care Workers Cope With Burnout From Pandemic

(TNS) - Patients with COVID-19 aren't filling hospitals anymore. Fears of bringing the virus home and infecting loved ones has largely passed. For Bill Engle, though, a nurse at St. Mary's Medical Center in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, the emotional wounds inflicted by the pandemic remain close to the surface. "If I...
Las Cruces, NMkgrt.com

Mostly Unvaccinated Patients Checking into Las Cruces Hospital With COVID-19

Officials with Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces say they’re not seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, but most cases they are treating are not vaccinated. And, they say this is a concern because these unvaccinated patients could lead to another surge in the virus. Officials say they’ve seen only one patient in recent weeks with more severe complications, but most COVID-19 patients have been able to go home.
Posted by
AL.com

Alabama hospitals report 94 percent of COVID patients are unvaccinated

While hospitalizations remain low, the vast majority Alabamians hospitalized with COVID-19 in recent weeks were not vaccinated, according to a recent survey of hospitals in the state. The survey from the Alabama Hospital Association showed 94% of in-patients with COVID-19 at Alabama hospitals were not vaccinated. Vaccines so far have...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
Public HealthWrcbtv.com

Does Medicare Cover Shingles Vaccine?

Originally Posted On: Does Medicare Cover Shingles Vaccine? – Senior Affair. Need the shingles vaccine but asking yourself, “Does Medicare cover shingles vaccine?” In this Senior Affair article, we tell you everything you need to know. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 1 out of 3 people in the...
HealthBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

More than 113,000 Oklahomans approved for health coverage through Medicaid expansion

More than 113,000 Oklahomans will have health coverage starting next month through Medicaid expansion. Of those, 17,591 are people who had never applied before, according to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority. The rest — 95,829 — are people whose recent applications were reprocessed or those who were transitioned into SoonerCare...
Healthcarolinajournal.com

Medicaid transformation finally complete with transition to managed care

After years of delays, North Carolina’s Medicaid program has finally transitioned to a managed care system — becoming the last large state to do so. Starting July 1, the state’s Medicaid system will be operated as a managed care program, essentially privatizing a system that once relied on the government paying medical providers directly based on how many procedures were performed.

