Will Sutton: Hospitals should keep patients safe. They can’t do that with unvaccinated employees.

It’s tough staying healthy and safe during the pandemic. It’s hard to manage, though, if you don’t have the information you need. We hadn’t been hearing from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission because it’s not a health agency. But what they think is important now. The EEOC has made it clear that employers, not employees, get to decide what’s required in the workplace. Of course, most good employers take into consideration company culture, and employee and customer concerns. Then there are state legislators.