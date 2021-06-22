Snake Eyes Trailer Breakdown With Producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura –Exclusive

The sequel is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him. Screen Gems and Stage 6 Films present, in association with Ghost House Pictures, a Bad Hombre production, Don't Breathe 2. Starring Stephen Lang, Brendan Sexton III, and Madelyn Grace. Directed by Rodo Sayagues. Written by Fede Alvarez & Rodo Sayagues. Based on Characters Created by Fede Alvarez & Rodo Sayagues. Produced by Fede Alvarez, Sam Raimi, and Rob Tapert. The executive producers are Nathan Kahane, Joe Drake, Erin Westerman, Andrew Pfeffer, Rick Jacobson, and Stephen Lang. The director of photography is Pedro Luque, SCU. The production designer is Dave Warren. The editor is Jan Kovac. The costume designer is Carlos Rosario. Music by Roque Baños. Co-producers are Rodo Sayagues, Kelli Konop, Brady Fujikawa, and Romel Adam. Casting by Rich Delia, CSA. Don't Breathe 2 has been rated R by the Motion Picture Association for strong bloody violence, gruesome images, and language. The film will be released in theaters nationwide on August 13, 2021.