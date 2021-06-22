Snake Eyes Trailer Breakdown With Producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura –Exclusive

Ricky Church chats with Butch Lukic about Batman: The Long Halloween…. After many years of fans clamouring for its adaptation, Batman: The Long Halloween Part One has been released on Blu-ray and digital as the next in DC and Warner Bros.’ animated film line. Based on the maxi-series from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, the story follows Batman in his earliest years of crime fighting as he, Jim Gordon and Harvey Dent investigate a serial killer named Holiday who is targeting members of the Falcone crime family on one holiday each month. While they are trying to solve the case and bring down the Falcone mob, they also have to contend with the rise of Gotham City’s supervillains.