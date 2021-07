Tyler, The Creator just proved he’s willing to fix things with Selena Gomez. And he did it rapping, as expected. The 30-year-old singer just released his latest album Call Me If You Get Lost And although the project is already becoming a commercial success (it has already positioned itself on the Apple Music Chart as number one of the most listened to albums) there is a song in particular that is giving a lot to talk about for its fans around the world. Click on the video above to know all the details.