The NBA Draft combine has passed. So, too, has the deadline for underclassmen to withdraw their names from the draft. Only three weeks remain until the NBA Draft on July 29, and two Auburn players could hear their names called that night -- and both could come in the first round. Star point guard Sharife Cooper has long been projected as a first-round selection, while power forward JT Thor shot up draft boards following an impressive showing at the combine late last month.