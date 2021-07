I doubt any Texas Rangers fan was watching Degrassi: The Next Generation on July 2, 2004, would imagine that the baseball player introducing the Downtown Sasquatch would be the team’s skipper seventeen years later. But, here we are. July 2 marked the seventeenth anniversary of the season three episode Rock and Roll High School’s premiere in the United States. Its initial airing was in Canada four months earlier on CTV, but the series continued to air in the United States on the “N” (Nickelodeon affiliate). It was Chris Woodward’s only acting job. The cameo lasted about seven seconds, but that’s more than almost any MLB player I can think of, other than Kevin Youkilis’ role in 1994 in the disturbing family comedy Milk Money.