Five things to watch in NYC’s primaries

Tuesday, June 22 is the moment you’ve all been waiting for – the 2021 New York City primary. If you’re a city resident, maybe you’ve been paying attention since political ads started blanketing TV, social media and storefront windows this spring. If you’re a political junkie, maybe you’ve been paying attention since New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer launched his mayoral campaign in September 2020. And if you’re Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, you’ve been waiting for this election since you became a captain in the NYPD in 2005.