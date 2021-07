On July 4th, Yankee fans endured a — to put it mildly — forgettable 10-5 loss to the Mets. My apologies if you have in fact put the team’s All-Star ace and All-Star closer both blowing leads in the same game out of your mind, but there was a sequence in the game that’s worth revisiting. It was a sequence in which Aaron Judge’s arm somewhat quietly made an enormous impact on the Yankees’ chances that shouldn’t be overlooked.