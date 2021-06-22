Iran's president-elect says he won't meet with Biden, wants sanctions lifted ASAP

Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's president-elect, said on Monday it is "central to our foreign policy" that the United States lift its sanctions on the country. Raisi, 60, is currently Iran's ultraconservative judiciary chief. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, is one of his mentors, and a panel led by Khamenei disqualified several reformist presidential candidates and those aligned with President Hassan Rouhani, who is considered to be more moderate. Because of this, millions of voters stayed home, The Associated Press reports, and Iran had its lowest voter turnout ever. Raisi won the election with almost 62 percent of the vote.