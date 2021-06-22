Commissioners Hear About Needed Water System Work
Some major water system work will be happening in Benton Harbor over the next couple of decades. City Commissioners on Monday held a public hearing on the proposed Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund Project Plan. Abonmarche's Jason Marquardt told the commission the plan is needed to seek low interest loans and other funding to be in compliance with water quality rules. Benton Harbor's needs are many. Take the number of lead water lines.