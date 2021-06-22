Chula Vista Restaurants Follow Guidelines During Pandemic, Surveys Show

Downtown Chula Vista. Photo credit: @ThirdAvenueVillageAssociation, via Facebook

Chula Vista restaurants allowed to expand dining to outdoor areas during the COVID-19 pandemic complied with state and local alcoholic beverage service regulations, according to surveys released Monday.

Restaurants operated with expanding dining areas, such as streets or parking lots, temporarily allowed in connection with local and state restrictions intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus which prevented them from operating at full capacity indoors.

According to the survey, while COVID-19 regulations were in place, tables were sectioned off from public areas and featured signs warning that alcoholic beverages were forbidden beyond a certain point.

The recent survey conducted by the Institute for Public Strategies dealt with topics such drink specials, lighting conditions, table separation during COVID-19 restrictions and security guard presence.

It also covered:

Whether food orders were required along with alcoholic beverages

If alcohol was permitted to be sold on a “to go” basis with the proper containers

If there were any obviously intoxicated customers being served more alcohol or allowed to remain at the establishment

Law enforcement calls for service and other public health-related issues

Chula Vista Police Department Chief Roxana Kennedy credited continuing partnerships for playing a large role in keeping the city safe.

“Over the past year and a half, as our entire community has struggled to persevere through a worldwide pandemic, I have been proud of our community’s commitment to public health and responsible operations,” Kennedy said.

The institute conducted the surveys in cooperation with the Alcohol Policy Panel of San Diego County, the Binge and Underage Drinking Initiative and the Responsible Hospitality Coalition.

One goal was to prevent binge and underage drinking by advocating for policies that reduce access, availability and advertising of alcohol to minors, according to the institute.

Craig Reed, director of the San Diego County Binge and Underage Drinking Initiative, said that once the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control relaxed alcohol restrictions to accommodate businesses during the pandemic, “it opened the door to potential violations.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently extended those regulations until the end of this year.

“Results of this survey are encouraging, but the surveys were limited in scope,” Reed said. “We must remain diligent in our efforts.”

Marian Novak, of the Responsible Hospitality Coalition, said that bar and restaurant employees “should stay diligent when it comes to drunk driving prevention and making sure customers get home safely.”

“Designated driver programs and encouraging the use of ride share services will keep intoxicated drivers off the road,” Novak added.

Novak and Kennedy are sector leaders of the Alcohol Policy Panel.

The Institute for Public Strategies is a San Diego-based nonprofit organization that seeks to provide communities with effective means to problems they face.

— City News Service contributed to this article