Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Davis Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 09:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Lower Brewster County; Pecos; Terrell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN PECOS...CENTRAL BREWSTER...EASTERN JEFF DAVIS AND TERRELL COUNTIES UNTIL 930 PM CDT At 834 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms extending 10 miles northeast of Alpine to 5 miles south of Sheffield, moving south at 25 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Sanderson, Dryden, Terrell County Gas Plant, Marathon, Santiago Peak, Elephant Mountain, Sierra Madera, Elephant Mountain Wildlife Management Area and Terrell County Airport.