English Dub Review: Mars Red “King of Fools”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Orphen and friends team up with the bandit they found last time to enter the city of Kimluck, which is heavily religious and rejects sorcerers. Moving on from the story arc presented in the first two episodes, we now get to further expanding the worldbuilding, this time with what will likely be the main focus of the season. Seeing as this season is titled “The Battle of Kimluck”, it seems that a lot will be happening in this city, which will be interesting as it seems to culturally shun the concept of magic in favor of its own organized religion. Intriguing that these are things that don’t overlap in this fantasy world, but also not something without precedent. It could be a bit of a parallel between the common conflict between those in scientific fields and those who are heavily fundamentalist, where magic in this allegory is just what is used to move forward in understanding the world around them. It does also seem that this religion, revolving around the “Weird Sisters”, is a bit of a cult, focusing more on keeping people in obedience and servitude than being much of a real religion. Whatever may be the case here, it looks like it will be the central conflict of the season, which still has ten episodes to flesh this matter out, so I expect it will get a lot more layers to it as the season goes on.