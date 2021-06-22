Cancel
English Dub Review: Mars Red “King of Fools”

By Ben Schmidt
bubbleblabber.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRufus uses his troops to destroy some vampires. Rufus feels like he is the king of vampires and thinks another world war will start soon. Rufus thought that Defrott was dead and begins to freak out when he sees him. Rufus finds refuge with his vampire unit and Kurusu confronts him. Only for Maeda to kill the units and Rufus runs away leaving Maeda and Kurusu to clash. Rufus leaves on a boat to America but somehow Defrott tricks him into falling into the ocean and dying.

