Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Dani Soares Responds to J.L. Cerza-Lanaux’s Shocking Instagram Posts and Was Disappointed He Skipped the Reunion

By Gina Ragusa
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 17 days ago
Discuss her pregnancy with former boyfriend Jean-Luc (J.L.) Cerza-Lanaux during the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion and was disappointed he was a “no show.”. She recently responded to his absence at the reunion, but also the controversial remarks he recently made on Instagram addressing if he is the father of her baby. Soares told ET his absence was “disappointing” because she would have liked to talk to him directly. “It’s just me talking — and I’m not confirming or denying anything — but his name is out there and there is a discussion and all that,” she remarked. “So, it would have been much better if he was there.” Soares also reacted to Cerza-Lanaux’s Instagram posts about her child, including his suggestion that she was keeping the baby from him.

