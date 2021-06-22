Cancel
English Dub Review: Skate-Leading Stars “Finals”

By Ben Schmidt
bubbleblabber.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe order for the tournament is decided by lottery. Ionodai will be going last which is just fine with Maeshima. Kuonji is now commentating on the tournament. Apparently, Shinozaki’s team is looking to compete on the world stage not just nationally. Every single team wants to beat Shinozaki. The tournament starts next time.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skate Leading Stars#Dub#English#Ionodai
