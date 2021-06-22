Preview: Asynchronous Multiplayer Phantom Abyss Opens its Temple Doors

The Raiden series is full of must-have shoot 'em ups so let's go all the way back to the original and see if it holds up as well as its sequels. I absolutely love the Raiden franchise and still own many games in the series such as the nifty Raiden Project compilation for PS1, the cool console adaptation Raiden Trad for SNES, the underrated Raiden III for PS2, the incredible Raiden Fighters Aces for Xbox 360, and a few more. Throughout the years, Raiden has been near the top of my list of best vertical shmup series so playing Arcade Archives: Raiden was quite a trip. Of course, I've played the original on The Raiden Project but haven't in quite some time and I now remember why. Simply put, the original Raiden is one of the toughest shmups ever made. Sure, the first few stages can be completed with general ease but the difficulty escalates to a ridiculous degree in later levels. So, if you're thinking of mastering it, make sure you have plenty of patience.