Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

This It Color Is About to Jump Off, Just Ask Hailey Bieber

By Allyson Payer
Posted by 
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hailey Bieber knows a good trend when she sees one. She's proven this time and time again. Bieber is currently in Paris, and she's known to pull out all the stops when visiting The City of Light. This trip has been no exception. Earlier today, while out shopping with none other than Justin Bieber, she wore an outfit that very clearly speaks to what the F/W 21 runways were telling us: Lilac is the next It color and will soon be everywhere. Bieber is already embracing this notion by wearing a lilac sweater tank, miniskirt, and bag in unison.

www.whowhatwear.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
958K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Justin Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#Paris#Chanel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
FootwearNews

Dua Lipa Hits the Town in the Boldest Peek-a-Boo Catsuit & Glittering Heels

Dua Lipa’s party style is back and better than ever. Over the weekend, the “New Rules” musician attended the Evita Party for Pride Month in Los Angeles. Bringing her own touch of personal flair, Dua Lipa went bold for the occasion in a daring peek-a-boo jumpsuit from Poster Girl; the sheer red number featured daring cutouts across the bodice with a fishnet-inspired fabric and a lettuce hem, all retailing for $214.
CelebritiesPosted by
whowhatwear

If Hailey Bieber Approves of This Nordstrom Cult-Favorite Robe, It Must Be Good

If you're into all things Hailey Bieber (which is valid), you may already be aware of her new YouTube channel in which she, among other things, has celebrity guests visit her in her massive bathroom. There's always an activity and sometimes snacks. I don't think it's hard to get fun people to sign up for this, and the latest guest is rapper Lil Dicky. (Fun fact: His show Dave on FXX/Hulu is excellent).
Beauty & Fashionwmagazine.com

Bella and Gigi Hadid And EmRata Take Big Pants, Little Tops to the Extremes

In the late 1990s/early 2000s, as a culture, we collectively decided that being a kandi raver was like, the hottest look. Pairing tiny tops with wide-leg pants became synonymous with the burgeoning dance scene because it was functional: the tiny top kept the raver cool, while the wide pants could hold water bottles and illicit goods. And although the silhouette had been part of hip-hop culture since its inception (most notably, Aaliyah’s iconic uniform), the look really seeped out in the popular style vernacular once parents began clutching their pearls about MDMA overdoses at raves (please party safe, folks). Suddenly, giant UFO pants and bikini tops were everywhere, until they weren’t — but flash forward to 2021, and three harbingers of today’s fashion are bringing rave-style back. Emily Ratajkowski and Bella and Gigi Hadid all recently wore variations on this theme, bringing it out from the Gadzook’s sale rack and into high fashion.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Hailey Bieber stuns in a purple mini skirt in sweet selfie with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber serves up style inspiration on Instagram every week, even when it’s in her story, and we love it. The model and Justin Bieber’s wife kicked off the week with a selfie she shared in her Instastory that showed her and Justin Bieber hanging out together and playfully sticking out their tongues. Hailey was styled up per usual, giving her usual fashionista vibes in a light purple knit crop top and a purple mini skirt.
CelebritiesElle

Hailey Bieber Went Casual in a Lavender Mini Skirt, Then Formal in a Pink Sequin Dress During Paris Trip

Hailey Bieber wore more than just the nude, ab-baring LaQuan Smith cutout dress when she and Justin Bieber met the French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris yesterday. The model was photographed in two additional monochrome looks while out in the French capital. Hailey started her day in lavender, pairing a Raf Simons knit top with a slit The Attico mini skirt and Chanel loafers. She carried a Bottega Veneta bag.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Hailey Bieber Was Homeschooled

Justin Bieber proposed to his wife, Hailey Bieber, in July 2018, but she had to make a quick call to her parents first, according to Insider. She reportedly told them at the time, "This is the time I need you to stop me from doing something crazy if you think this is a bad idea," per the fourth episode of Justin's "Seasons" YouTube docuseries. Hailey said she knew she wanted the marriage, but wanted to run it by her parents. She was thinking they would tell her to "relax or take a breath," but they did completely the opposite and said, "Honestly, we think that this is meant to be for you, and we know that this is what you want, so we trust you." Even though Hailey and Justin knew each other for years, going over a significant life decision with your parents seems like a normal thing to do.
MusicThe Guardian

Justice’s Gaspard Augé: ‘Justin Bieber’s album is a very conscious rip-off’

It is what every musician dreams of: after 15 years of fame, fortune and festival headline slots, you put your group on hold and prepare a solo record. You shoot audacious videos in the mountains, trawl the history of cinema for visual motifs and distil a lifetime’s worth of sonic influences into a complete statement. And then you get embroiled in a legal battle with Justin Bieber.
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae Discuss Body Shaming and Mental Health

Hailey Bieber is opening up about the rampant body shaming on social media — and how it impacts her mental health. While appearing on Addison Rae’s podcast, called That Was Fun? With Addison & Sheri, Hailey got real about the ways in which constant criticism and commentary about her body can affect her over time. “Women go through so much with their bodies and I feel like people just don't have any empathy with that,” Hailey explained, adding that when you exist in the public eye, fans and other folks feel entitled to commenting on stars’ bodies without really knowing what’s happening behind the scenes. “It's like, well how do you know what is even going on in my body right now? Birth control is wild, periods are wild, what if I'm PMSing?”
CelebritiesPopculture

Addison Rae and Hailey Bieber Respond to Rumors of a Feud Between Them

Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae are shooting down rumors of tension between them after a "rude" interaction on the model's YouTube went viral. Bieber's "Who's in My Bathroom" featuring Rae, which followed the duo making sandwiches, dropped on May 26. In the episode, Rae opened up about her split from ex-boyfriend and fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall.
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Justin And Hailey Bieber Share Pictures Of Their Greece Trip

The Bieber’s shared pictures with fans as they stay at five star hotel ‘Calio’ in the ‘Blue & You’ suite which costs £1,000 per-night. The suite is equipped with a private marble pool, outdoor double bed, swim-up bar, and natural rock shower during their vacation to Greece. Model Hailey, has...
CelebritiesPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Why Justin and Hailey Bieber Met With the French President

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Justin and Hailey's meeting with the president of France, Lorde's new album details and more, below. Justin and Hailey Bieber Meet With the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy