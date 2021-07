Disney Treasures From the Vault, Limited Edition Chip and Dale Plush, Amazon Exclusive. Relive the magic of Disney with the Treasures From the Vault Plush. Inspired by Disney’s dynamic duo, the Limited Edition Chip and Dale are the seventh collectible characters in this exclusive Amazon series. Chip and Dale stand 9.75 inches tall and are made with soft fabric. Featuring embroidered eyes and a black and white stripe down their backs, Chip showcases his black nose with two centered protruding teeth and Dale showcases his red nose with a large gap between his buckteeth. They both have matching red satin bows. They even include a Certificate of Authenticity and come in a window box featuring exclusive Disney Treasures From the Vault packaging with gold foil detailing; ideal for collectors. Collect all 12 of these commemorative plush. Ages 3+