Ever since the announcement that Casey’s Corner would be reopening in the Magic Kingdom, we have been counting down the days until corn dog nuggets!. Casey’s Corner has been one of the few final dining locations that hadn’t reopened yet in Disney World, nearly a year after the parks initially reopened. But, there have been a few signs along the way that caused us to hold out hope for its return! And, we are so glad we kept our sights on Casey’s reopening, because we finally get to visit once again today!