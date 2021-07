The 4th of July is almost here, folks! So, it’s time to get ahold of everything red, white, and blue that you can!. We’ve seen a lot of delicious treats for the 4th already around the Disney Parks, like an amazinggg Star-Spangled Sundae and some classic treats that got a patriotic makeover! Over at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, we stumbled upon a NEW Independence Day treat and you have to see how fun it is!