The return of an old bug in Warzone Season 4 update has made the FiNN LMG completely unusable, forcing LMG fans to ditch the gun completely. Warzone is certainly no stranger to the weird and wacky world of game-breaking bugs. From crazy teleporting trucks to the various map exploits, it seems every new update brings back some age-old problems. While Season 4 introduced three new weapons, POIs, and Gulag changes – the update has also seen the return of the FiNN LMG bug.