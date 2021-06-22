Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Save $20 on PS5 bullet-hell Returnal and get lost in an alien planet

By Austin Wood
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PS5 roguelike Returnal is less than two months old but already $20 off at Amazon for Prime Day – handily its lowest price yet. As one of the few true PS5 exclusives, Returnal quickly became one of the strongest showcases for what the new console is capable of, and a return to form for bullet-hell specialist Housemarque. For nearly 30% off, it's a no-brainer for PS5 owners with even a passing interest in third-person shooters.

www.gamesradar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alien Planet#Dualsense#Amazon Us#Sports Illustrated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
SONY
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Amazon
Related
Video GamesKotaku

Hell Yes! Doom Eternal Is Getting A Horde Mode

If you, like every other person who played Doom Eternal, thought, “Man, this game could really use a horde mode,” have I got some news for you. The first-person shooter will in fact receive a mode in which you do nothing but pulverize waves of increasingly challenging demons, developer Id Software announced in a tweet today.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Sony buys up Returnal PS5 dev Housemarque

While there aren’t a ton of PlayStation 5 exclusives at this early point in the new generation, the few that have been released have all managed to stick out. Perhaps most notably, we have Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ushering in the new hardware generation in a big way, but before that game arrived on the scene, we had Returnal from Finnish studio Housemarque.
Video Gamesprotocol.com

Sony scoops up the maker of PS5 exclusive Returnal

Sony on Tuesday announced its acquisition of Finnish game developer Housemarque, the creator of PlayStation 5 exclusive Returnal. The purchase gives Sony yet another first-party studio that will let it fill the PS5 library with games you can't play on competing Nintendo or Xbox hardware. "This gives our studio a...
Video GamesIGN

How to Upgrade PS4 Games to PS5 Versions and Transfer Saves

One of the biggest benefits of owning a PlayStation 5, if you’re lucky, is the free upgrades/enhancements for PS4 games. Most game developers have started giving out free upgrades of existing PS4 games to take advantage of the PS5, but the upgrade process itself is a little confusing, to put it mildly.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Leaked Fall Guys skins include Ratchet and Clank, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and Little Big Planet

A new Fall Guys leak appears to reveal crossovers with a handful of PlayStation IP including Ratchet & Clank, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Little Big Planet, and Astro's Playroom. Noted Fall Guys leaker Krxnky released a video showcasing the upcoming Fall Guys skins, which are likely to launch alongside season 5 sometime later this month. There could be more, but of the skins confirmed we've got the titular Lombax and robot from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart; Sackboy from Little Big Planet and Sackboy: A Big Adventure; Astro Bot from Astro's Playroom; Guy and Ana Spelunky from Spelunky; and, in a delightful surprise, an adorable Rot and the protagonist from the upcoming PlayStation title Kena: Bridge of Spirits.
ComicsGeekTyrant

The Preview for SAVE YOURSELF! #2 Introduces the Leader of the Aliens

Save Yourself! is a new magical girl comic series from writer Bones Leopard and artists Kelly Matthews and Nichole Matthews with Jim Campbell providing the letters. It’s got evil magical girls, dragons, and secret bases. It’s pretty cool. We’ve got our look at Save Yourself! #2 and it looks like this is going to be a big exposition dump.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Wreckfest Update Adds Seamless PS4 to PS5 Save Transfer

Further evidence that Sony has quietly overhauled its system for save transfers from the PlayStation 4 to PS5: destructive racer Wreckfest now allows you to import your progress from the last-gen version to the next-gen edition. Previously, this game had no way of moving your file, but now it’s using the same setup that was recently introduced with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

A Plague Tale: Innocence PS5 Patch Is Live With Cross-Save Update

A Plague Tale: Innocence PS4 owners can now upgrade to the PS5 version for free getting visual and performance upgrades and DualSense support. Asobo Studio has released the new patch for A Plague Tale: Innocence on PS4. This patch will update the game to version 1.09 and ready it for the PS5. If you already own a copy of the game, you will be able to claim this free upgrade. If you don’t own it, you can just grab and download it through the PlayStation Store.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Dark Souls 3 now runs at 60fps on Xbox Series X/S thanks to FPS Boost

Dark Souls 3 has just received a new lease of life on Xbox Series consoles, thanks to the transformative powers of FPS Boost. The From Software classic now targets 60 frames per second on the new wave of Microsoft consoles, replacing the somewhat wobbly 30fps of the Xbox One rendition of the game. We had early access to the FPS Boosted rendition of the game and it certainly does the job, delivering nigh-on flawless performance on Xbox Series consoles.
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Save Our Planet In The Last Survey On Nintendo Switch

RedDeer.games and Nicholas O’Brien have revealed that The Last Survey is coming to Nintendo Switch. With a unique graphic style that has been created with hand-drawn digital, graphite and charcoal drawings, in this game you play as a specialist who has been contracted by a large company. After conducting your...
Video GamesNME

Best PS4 games: the games worth playing in 2021

The PS4 has had a long life, becoming one of the most successful consoles of all time over the last few years. There’s a long list of third-party and first-party games that have contributed to that success, enough to keep players going for years to come. READ MORE: The best...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

PS Store Planet of the Discounts Sale Has Almost 500 PS5, PS4 Game Deals

We can't think of a snazzy way to introduce this latest PlayStation Store sale, so let's just cut right to the action. As one long list of discounts comes to an end on Sony's digital storefront, another load takes its place. This new range of deals, titled Planet of the Discounts (we feel cheesy writing that second-hand), is available until midnight on 21st July 2021, all of which are live across the UK, EU, and US online marketplaces at the time of writing. We know what you're here for, so let's detail the deals in question.
Video GamesIGN

Aussie Deals: Steam Sale on Must Own Shooters and More!

If you're into first-person shooters, today is your day to take aim at some awesome savings. Steam has got cheap deals on Far Cry 5, Doom Eternal, Metro Exodus and the criminally under-played Titanfall 2. We've also got you console players covered with bargains on accessories and AAA titles!. Purchase...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Nintendo Switch OLED has some decent upgrades, but lacks the bigger picture in a next-gen world

Nintendo Switch OLED is an updated Switch console coming this October, with the term "updated" being used rather generously. The Switch OLED comes equipped with a bigger screen, a wider kickstand, improved speakers, and a black and white colorway, along with a new dock that includes a built-in wired LAN port – but it's no Nintendo Switch Pro. While rumors shouldn't negatively affect the product that ultimately makes it to market, it's hard to understand the logic behind what is essentially a mid-cycle upgrade.
Video GamesIGN

Monster Hunter Stories 2 PC - Review

Despite being a franchise with somewhat humble beginnings that largely revolved around a niche community, Monster Hunter has always sneakily been one of Capcom’s flagship titles every time a new one came out. With Monster Hunter World, the franchise broke new ground when it came to amassing a player base, and with good reason.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Final Fantasy 7 Remake director explains why Yuffie got story DLC over Vincent

Final Fantasy 7 Remake's co-director has explained why Yuffie Kisaragi was chosen as the focus of Intergrade's story DLC over Vincent Valentine. In a new interview with The Gamer, Final Fantasy 7 Remake co-director Motomu Toriyama explained why the developers chose to give Yuffie her own story DLC over Vincent. "Yuffie, the heroine of Episode Intermission was not guaranteed to join your party in the original game, but that actually made her a character that we had more freedom to expand on the backstory for," Toriyama explained.

Comments / 0

Community Policy