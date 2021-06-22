Save $20 on PS5 bullet-hell Returnal and get lost in an alien planet

We can't think of a snazzy way to introduce this latest PlayStation Store sale, so let's just cut right to the action. As one long list of discounts comes to an end on Sony's digital storefront, another load takes its place. This new range of deals, titled Planet of the Discounts (we feel cheesy writing that second-hand), is available until midnight on 21st July 2021, all of which are live across the UK, EU, and US online marketplaces at the time of writing. We know what you're here for, so let's detail the deals in question.