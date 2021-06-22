Cancel
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ex Jen Harley Arrested For Alleged Assault With A Deadly Weapon: See Mug Shot

By Erin Silvia
Jen Harley was taken into police custody in Las Vegas over the weekend after an alleged fight with her ‘domestic partner’ Joseph Ambrosole. Jen Harley, 32, was arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday after an alleged dispute with her boyfriend Joseph Ambrosole. The ex of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 35, was charged with domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the police report, which was obtained by HollywoodLife. Her bond was set to $5,000 but she was released shortly after being held and is due in court on Aug. 19.

