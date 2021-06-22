Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ex Jen Harley Arrested For Alleged Assault With A Deadly Weapon: See Mug Shot

Three months after DMX’s death, the rapper’s cause of death was revealed. At 50 years old, he died from a cocaine-induced heart attack. DMX died from a heart attack that was induced by cocaine and caused lack of blood circulation to his brain, according to Vulture, who spoke to a source from the Westchester County medical examiner’s office. “It was cardiac arrest for a period of time, so there was no circulation to the brain,” the site’s source explained, adding that cocaine caused the “chain of events” that led to this unfortunate situation. News of DMX’s cause of death comes three months after he died on April 9 at the age of 50.