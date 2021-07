From chicken wings to fireworks consumers are facing a variety of shortages. Though the goods may seem random, they’re all connected when you get to the root of the problem. The most basic explanation for the shortages is there’s simply a lot of pent-up demand as people exit the pandemic. Consumers either weren’t able to or chose not to buy as much last year so they’re making up for it this year. In addition, the logistics of getting products to people isn’t going as smoothly as it once did.