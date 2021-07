When the 2021 NFL schedule was released back in May, I was pretty sure that we covered every angle here at CBSSports.com, but apparently we forgot one: Best coaching matchups. Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the top 10 coaching matchups for the 2021 season. If I’ve learned one thing from watching the NFL over the years, it’s that the chess match that goes on between two coaches can be just as fascinating as the action on the field. If you want to see some expert level chess being played then the 10 games below are the ones that you should circle on your calendar right now, unless you don’t own a calendar, then I would probably just set my phone alarm or tell Siri to remind you.