Safety Town 2021 educates kids
The Urbana Police Division has completed its second of two week-long sessions of Safety Town for youngsters getting ready to begin Kindergarten next fall. The police division first began providing Safety Town in 2012 and have conducted two classes every June except for 2020 due to COVID. For this year's program 39 youngsters were able to enjoy the daily sessions where various safety topics were taught by Urbana officers and by guest presenters