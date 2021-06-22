Cancel
Wisconsin State

6-22-21 wisconsin is dairy goat land

 17 days ago

The Fond du Lac County Dairy and Livestock extension agent says she’s pleased that for the first time Breakfast on the Farm this month will be held at a goat farm. The event will be held Sunday June 27 at Le Clare Farms in Pipe. Dairy and Livestock extension agent Tina Kohlman says Wisconsin is America’s Dairy Goat Land, leading the nation in the size of it’s dairy goat herd and value of sales from dairy goat farms. While the state’s traditional dairy cow industry continues to struggle, Wisconsin’s dairy goat industry is in the midst of a long-term, and accelerating growth spurt.

