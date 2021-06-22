6-22-21 wisconsin is dairy goat land

An Appleton dairy is not big on secret secrets. Lamers Dairy is very open about the deliciousness of its dairy products and if you want to see the dairy in action, just take a look through the dairy’s 30-foot observation windows. Get a clear look at how milk goes from cow to bottle while you savor a cold ice cream cone, one lick at a time. It’s a perfect outing for dairy lovers of all ages – here’s why you should make plans to head to Lamers Dairy.