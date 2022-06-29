ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Prime Day smartwatch deals 2022

By Patrick Farmer
 2 days ago

If you're on the hunt for a new high-tech wearable, look no further: we have all the best Prime Day smartwatch deals collected below. Amazon's Prime Day comes with a ton of great money-saving opportunities, particularly if you're in the market for a new phone or smartwatch. And now that we know that the two-day sale will go live on July 12th , you can start planning your purchases.

The last year has been a big one for wearable tech, with new products like the Galaxy Watch 4 totally raising the bar and challenging our expectations of what a smartwatch can do. We're still waiting for the Google Pixel Watch to hit store shelves, but in the meantime, there are loads of great devices to consider from familiar brands like Fossil, Samsung, Garmin, and Fitbit. And don't forget to look into lesser-known players like Mobvoi and Amazfit.

Prime Day is still a few weeks away, but you can get your list prepped (and maybe even get a head start) with the smartwatch deals listed below. If you're also shopping for a new phone or laptop, don't forget to check out our hubs for the best Prime Day smartphone deals and best Prime Day Chromebook deals to see what else is available.

Best Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=357ahA_0abQjFYm00

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic hit store shelves last summer, impressing us with their versatility, battery life, and excellent performance thanks to the new Wear OS 3 platform. In fact, we went so far as to name the Galaxy Watch 4 the best Android smartwatch that money can buy today.

Given the fact that it's almost a year old, you can expect Prime Day 2022 to come with some significant price cuts for the popular watch. Of course, if you want something even cheaper, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is still a great device that's sure to see a hefty discount once July 12th rolls around.

Best Fitbit smartwatch deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02aQ8H_0abQjFYm00

(Image credit: Fitbit)

If you're on the hunt for one of the best fitness trackers , Fitbit is the brand for you. The company has been producing the devices for well over a decade, but you may be surprised to learn that some Fitbits can do a lot of the same things that regular smartwatches can do. We've got a whole page dedicated to the best Prime Day Fitbit deals , but you can also find some of the best offers below. The Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa are two particularly handy devices that bridge the gap between cutting edge health monitoring and smartwatch versatility.

Best Garmin smartwatch deals

Fitbit may be one of the most popular fitness brands, but elite athletes tend to trust Garmin with their health, GPS, and exercise data more than any other brand. The company has a diverse range of smart fitness watches, from basic running watches to fully-featured navigational devices.

The Vivoactive 4 earned the top spot when we ranked the best Garmin smartwatches — mostly because we loved its built-in GPS, battery life, and music storage capabilities — but the company has tons of great wearables that are worth checking out, such as the Garmin Venu 2 .

Best Fossil smartwatch deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E7iFt_0abQjFYm00

(Image credit: Skagen)

Another producer of some of the best Wear OS watches that money can buy, Fossil has impressed us with models like the Fossil Gen 6 and Skagen Falster Gen 6, two smartwatches that prove you don't need to have a big brand name like Apple or Samsung to make waves in the industry. Prime Day 2022 is sure to come with some great Fossil smartwatch deals in tow, and this is what we've found so far.

Prime Day FAQ

Should I buy a fitness tracker or smartwatch?

It all comes down to you, your budget, and how you plan to use your new device. As wearable technology advances, the distinction between smartwatches and fitness trackers is becoming increasingly blurred. Tech companies and smartwatch producers alike are introducing high-tech devices that are basically computers on your wrist, while even the simplest fitness trackers now have features like GPS and voice assistance.

If you just want a device that will take your workouts to the next level, save some cash and buy a fitness tracker like the Fitbit Charge 4 . If, on the other hand, you want something comprehensive that will unite all of your personal tech and help you manage every aspect of your life, then a smartwatch like the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is just what you need.

