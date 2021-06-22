Cancel
Flash Flood Watch through Tuesday night

By Meteorologist Kelly Foster
WPMI
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Flash Flood Watch in effect for all coastal counties (& George County, MS) until 7PM Tuesday. More thunderstorm action will unfold tonight through Tuesday. Be prepared for more torrential rain over already saturated ground. Excessive runoff could lead to flash flooding. Our air mass...

