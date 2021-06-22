Marcus Hayes: Joel Embiid says it’s not his fault the Sixers were upset by the Hawks in NBA playoffs, and he wants to be a guard

(Via The Philadelphia Inquirer) There has been a lot of blame thrown out in the city of Philadelphia over the past couple of days. Mostly at Ben Simmons, but some have also blamed Head Coach Doc Rivers (as they should). Yet, neither one of them is the reason the 76ers lost in 7 games to the Atlanta Hawks. The reason we lost is nothing new, and somehow over the past 4 seasons that Embiid has been healthy enough to play, not a single person in the 76ers front office has been able to solve this issue. How the 76ers can stay afloat when Embiid is on the bench.