Marcus Hayes: Joel Embiid says it’s not his fault the Sixers were upset by the Hawks in NBA playoffs, and he wants to be a guard

By MARCUS HAYES
Raleigh News & Observer
 17 days ago

Don’t blame me. At least I tried. He should have worn a T-shirt with that phrase printed on it with emoji eyeballs looking sidewise in the direction of Ben Simmons. Embiid averaged 30.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.0 blocked shots in 37.4 minutes in the seven-game series loss to the Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, all while playing with torn cartilage in his right knee. After three years of being out of his depth and out of gas in the postseason, Embiid feels like he proved something this year, even in defeat:

NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has A Blunt Message For Ben Simmons

After his postseason struggles, Philadelphia 76ers point forward Ben Simmons has become the subject of rampant trade speculation. It’s not just talking heads who think the Sixers should explore dealing the onetime No. 1 pick. None other than NBA legend Magic Johnson argued for such a move on ESPN this morning.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Danny Green’s brutally honest take on Sixers teammate Ben Simmons

Everybody has been trying to figure out what’s up with Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons and why he not only hasn’t improved his game but seemed to regress offensively in these playoffs. Simmons himself admitted he was in his own head, and Sixers teammate Danny Green recently offered up a lengthy explanation for what’s going on there on his Inside The Green Room podcast.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Spurs-Sixers trade lands Ben Simmons in San Antonio

The fortunes have turned for these two NBA teams. Years ago, it used to be the San Antonio Spurs competing for titles while the Philadelphia 76ers were preparing for the draft lottery. That is not the case in recent years but the two sides can still get together for a trade.
NBAphillyvoice.com

Sam Cassell reportedly a top candidate for Wizards job — and that's bad news for Ben Simmons and Sixers

A lot of the talk in the wake of the Sixers' shocking second-round loss to the Hawks has revolved around Ben Simmons' poor run of play to finish out the season and his inability/unwillingness to shoot the basketball. In recent days, some of that anger has shifted to head coach Doc Rivers for not making the proper adjustments during Game 7, most noticeably with how he handled his rotations. Going 10 players deep in an elimination game is still difficult to comprehend.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Former NBA Player Wants to Be Ben Simmons' Shooting Coach

The Sixers have completed their exit interviews following their disappointing playoff exit. Doc Rivers spoke to each player about their offseason program to prepare for next season. One player Rivers will be working with heavily is Ben Simmons. After his performance against the Hawks, it is clear that there is...
NBAPosted by
Newsweek

Shaquille O'Neal Says He Would Have Knocked Ben Simmons Out Had They Played Together

Shaquille O'Neal delivered a scathing assessment of Ben Simmons, suggesting he would "knock out" the Philadelphia 76ers guard had the two shared the same locker room. Simmons took the brunt of the blame for his team's elimination from the playoffs after another dismal performance in the Sixers' 103-96 home loss in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal against the Atlanta Hawks.
NBABlazer's Edge

NBA Playoffs: Bucks-Hawks Meet in Game 5

The Eastern Conference is back in action on Thursday for Game 5 of the Bucks-Hawks series. The Bucks must find a way to secure a much-needed victory with Giannis Antetokounmpo out of the lineup (knee). The Hawks have injury concerns of their own. Trae Young, who missed Game 4, was listed as questionable for Game 5. Regardless of which stars are on the court, tonight’s contest will bring one team a step closer to a trip to the NBA Finals.
NBAPosted by
Philadelphia Sports Nation

5 Ways Joel Embiid’s Brand Could Be Expanded

Joel Embiid has a pretty good argument for being the most beloved and significant Philadelphia athlete of the 21st century — save perhaps Allen Iverson. He’s a behemoth of a center, the anchor of The Process, and a magnetic personality, not to mention an MVP-caliber player when he’s fully healthy (which is unfortunately all too rare).
NBACBS Sports

Hawks-Bucks picks, NBA playoff betting odds: Trae Young's injury might swing this series in Milwaukee's favor

Yes, yes, I know the 2021 playoffs are still ongoing, but certain books are starting to release 2021-22 futures odds already. Typically, championship and conference odds will start to pop up for the next season around the Finals, and in the days or weeks afterward, depending on how long that Finals series lasts, you'll start to see more win total and division odds pop up.
NBAPosted by
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Fixing The Sixers Actual Biggest Issue: Finding someone to be Embiid’s Back up Center

(Via The Philadelphia Inquirer) There has been a lot of blame thrown out in the city of Philadelphia over the past couple of days. Mostly at Ben Simmons, but some have also blamed Head Coach Doc Rivers (as they should). Yet, neither one of them is the reason the 76ers lost in 7 games to the Atlanta Hawks. The reason we lost is nothing new, and somehow over the past 4 seasons that Embiid has been healthy enough to play, not a single person in the 76ers front office has been able to solve this issue. How the 76ers can stay afloat when Embiid is on the bench.

