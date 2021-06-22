Gloria Marie ‘Cookie’ Bishop of Pawling, NY, died at Putnam Ridge Nursing Home on Friday, June 18, 2021. Born in Brooklyn, NY on March 8, 1944, Cookie was one of nine children born to the late John and Peggy (Miller) Kane. She was raised and lived in Brooklyn until she moved to Putnam Lake – previously her summer vacation getaway – when she was 28. She lived in Putnam Lake for 30 years before moving to Wingdale and then Pawling, each for an additional ten years.